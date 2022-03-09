Tue, March 22, 2022

program

People feel the pinch of rising fuel prices

The Nation has interviewed people on the street, who need fuel to earn their livelihood.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is having reverberations around the world with the constantly rising price of energy.

During the past month alone, global oil prices have increased 16 times. Several sectors in Thailand have been severely affected because transportation – air, land or marine – are crucial for business operations.

The Nation has interviewed people on the street, who need fuel to earn their livelihood, to find out how severely they have been affected and what help they need.

Published : March 09, 2022

