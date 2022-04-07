Energy Absolute, MEA, JRW Utility join hands to build EV smart charging stations

Recently, EA’s subsidiary Energy Mahanakhon Co Ltd (EMN) signed a memorandum of understanding with MEA and JR for an EV smart charging station project to allow flexibility in EV usage with the first two projects.

EA’s chief executive officer Somphote Ahunai said that this cooperation will support EV usage. By supporting the development of more flexible EV charging stations, he said they had looked at the possibility of developing an EV smart charging station as well as other business opportunities that are related to EVs. MEA will help EV charging stations in applying for the electricity, while JR will plan and facilitate the engineering aspects related to the construction of EV charging stations with EMN.

“This cooperation will be a part of infrastructure development to support EV innovation for the automotive industry in the new era. It will also help to reach the goal set by the national EV road map of EVs comprising 30 per cent of all auto production by 2030. It comes with policies to support each aspect, including setting a target to instal public EV charging stations all over the country,” Somphote said.