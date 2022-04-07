Energy Absolute, MEA, JRW Utility join hands to build EV smart charging stations

To prepare for the future of the Thai automotive industry, three giants — Energy Absolute (EA), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), and J.R.W. Utility — have joined hands to develop EV smart charging stations to join the drive in making the country pollution-free and environmentally friendly.
As the world focuses on development that takes into account its impact on the environment and energy security, many countries are opting for environmentally friendly energy consumption, especially the automotive industry by developing more EVs. The Thai government has set a target to become the EV hub of Asean. However, the development of charging stations infrastructure in the country has been lagging.
Recently, EA’s subsidiary Energy Mahanakhon Co Ltd (EMN) signed a memorandum of understanding with MEA and JR for an EV smart charging station project to allow flexibility in EV usage with the first two projects.
EA’s chief executive officer Somphote Ahunai said that this cooperation will support EV usage. By supporting the development of more flexible EV charging stations, he said they had looked at the possibility of developing an EV smart charging station as well as other business opportunities that are related to EVs. MEA will help EV charging stations in applying for the electricity, while JR will plan and facilitate the engineering aspects related to the construction of EV charging stations with EMN.
“This cooperation will be a part of infrastructure development to support EV innovation for the automotive industry in the new era. It will also help to reach the goal set by the national EV road map of EVs comprising 30 per cent of all auto production by 2030. It comes with policies to support each aspect, including setting a target to instal public EV charging stations all over the country,” Somphote said.
Currently, EA Anywhere has around 430 charging stations and 1,800 outlets available from AV chargers to DC Ultra-Fast Charge that takes only 15 to 20 minutes. Moreover, there is an application “EA Anywhere” that will facilitate users with an online system for reservation, payment, and charging at the same time. The application has been downloaded 33,000 times. EA Anywhere is seen as a pioneer and the leader in the charging service business, which is in line with EA’s strategy to become the complete leader in EV.
JRW’s chief executive officer, Jarun Wiwatjesadawut, said that JR is responsible for designing, finding, and installing the electricity transfer system and network in this project. JR is also designing and developing the energy conservation system with EMN by finding places to instal charging stations of the appropriate size, number, and places for the project to support EV usage in Thailand.
As JR is a leader in ICT and electric system installation in Thailand, it has a team with expertise and experience of more than 28 years in installing telecommunication and information technology systems which are critical to make this project successful.
Published : April 07, 2022
