SET Index hit by foreign outflows, investors urged to target strategy

Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows both in stocks and futures markets would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said. "Hence we advise investors to buy shares which have gained specific positive sentiment."

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• GPSC, BGRIM, SCGP, SCC and EPG would benefit from the falling oil price.

• AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, MAKRO, AMATA and WHA would benefit from countries reopening.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.