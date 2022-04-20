BOT adjusts down GDP estimation

It also adjusted down its GDP expansion forecast for 2023 from 4.7 to 4.2 per cent.

BOT director of Economics and Policy Sakkapop Panyanukul said on Tuesday the positive factors that would contribute to GDP expansion in 2022 include increased consumption, recovering tourism and improved confidence by the private sector due to an increasing number of the population being vaccinated.

These positive factors are likely to contribute to economic expansion by 0.4 per cent.

“However, negative factors such as lower demand for Thai exports due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, increased global energy prices, and the prolonged battle against Omicron could drag down GDP expansion by up to 0.6 per cent, prompting BOT’s Monetary Policy Committee to slash its GDP expansion prediction by 0.2 per cent,” he said.