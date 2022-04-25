Finance minister denies plan to lower subsidy in Khon La Khrueng scheme

Arkhom told reporters on Monday afternoon that the Finance Ministry had not yet decided on whether to launch another phase of the subsidy scheme.

He said the ministry has budget constraints and the country’s economic indicators are improving.

“It has to be considered whether those who have regular income and those with daily income will have more income after the economy has improved. This is because when the economy has improved, this kind of stimulus measure will be reduced,” Arkhom said.

“It will be Khon La Khrueng Phase 5. I didn’t say Khon La Siew. But It has to be first considered whether there should be a Phase 5.”

The finance minister affirmed that the fourth phase of the Khon La Khrueng will end as scheduled on April 30 and there will be no new measure starting on May 1 because the government will have to assess the situation and whether the subsidy measure was required.