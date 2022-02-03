Khon La Khrueng scheme a success: FPO chief

Critics have said the the scheme cannot really stimulate the economy because low-income earners do not have enough money to top up the "Bao Tang" app, making this policy far less effective than originally envisaged.

FPO chief Pornchai Thiravej said the "Khon La Khrueng project has been in operation since the end of 2020 with the aim of restoring and stimulating the economy through the government subsidising people's expenses.