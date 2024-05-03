MSD Thailand partners Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol Univ. for Clinical Site Project

The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in the research and development (R&D) of innovative medicine and vaccines and improve clinical research standards to drive innovation around disease prevention and treatment in line with emerging diseases.
Mr Derek Siegers, Associate Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations (GCTO), MSD Asia Pacific, stated, “We currently have partnerships with leading clinical research institutions in more than 18 countries worldwide, including 8 institutions in the Asia Pacific countries. These collaborations are aimed at enhancing research cooperation around the development of innovative medicines and support the prevention, and treatment of diseases that impose burdens on public health, such as oncology, infectious diseases, and vaccine-preventable diseases. This partnership with the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University not only reinforces the company’s focus on clinical research but also reflects the efforts of MSD’s research personnel, who have been closely working with clinical research sites globally for over 30 years, including Thailand. We believe that this collaboration has the potential to enhance the development of innovative medicines and vaccines along with strengthening research capabilities in Thailand in the long term.
Assoc. Prof. Winai Ratanasuwan, Director of Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research (SICRES), Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, said, “The Institute is committed to becoming a leading clinical research facility in the region with the mission to create positive impacts on communities, improve health systems, and quality of life. We strive to conduct advanced innovative research that meets global standards and expands clinical practice options and various collaborations on patient-centric studies. This partnership with MSD in Thailand focuses on R&D for innovative medicines and vaccines with a shared commitment to enhancing access to innovative medicines for patients in Thailand through clinical research to improve patients’ health and quality of life.”
Dr Mary Srethapakdi, Managing Director of MSD (Thailand) Ltd., stated, “We are honoured to be facilitating the cooperation between MSD Asia Pacific’s GCTO and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University. Throughout the 70 years that our medicines and vaccines have helped to treat and prevent diseases in Thailand, we have worked closely with healthcare professionals, including public health agencies and stakeholders, to bring world-class medicines and vaccines that have been approved through clinical trials into Thailand. Thailand has significant potential for medicines and vaccines R&D due to the country’s readiness in human resources and experts with international standard qualifications, with potential benefits to both public health and the country’s economy.”
According to the PReMA report on the Clinical Research Impact Study in Thailand, conducted by Deloitte, every baht invested in conducting clinical research studies can generate up to three times in economic returns. Such findings are reflected by the Government’s policy, which prioritizes the healthcare industry and its crucial role in the future economy. With the belief that Health is Wealth, we recognize that investment in research and development is key to fostering a healthy population and a significant driver behind the country’s economic development.