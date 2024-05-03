MSD Thailand partners Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol Univ. for Clinical Site Project

The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in the research and development (R&D) of innovative medicine and vaccines and improve clinical research standards to drive innovation around disease prevention and treatment in line with emerging diseases.

Mr Derek Siegers, Associate Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations (GCTO), MSD Asia Pacific, stated, “We currently have partnerships with leading clinical research institutions in more than 18 countries worldwide, including 8 institutions in the Asia Pacific countries. These collaborations are aimed at enhancing research cooperation around the development of innovative medicines and support the prevention, and treatment of diseases that impose burdens on public health, such as oncology, infectious diseases, and vaccine-preventable diseases. This partnership with the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University not only reinforces the company’s focus on clinical research but also reflects the efforts of MSD’s research personnel, who have been closely working with clinical research sites globally for over 30 years, including Thailand. We believe that this collaboration has the potential to enhance the development of innovative medicines and vaccines along with strengthening research capabilities in Thailand in the long term.