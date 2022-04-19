Cabinet eyes new loans to fund Khon La Khrueng subsidy scheme

“We’re still discussing whether the government needs more loans or not,” he said, adding that measures have been put in place in case more loans need to be taken.

“[The new loans] must be adequate. We must consider how to spend the money. We must also see how much we have now and whether more is needed now that we cannot control external factors affecting the economy,” Prayut said.

He added that the government is thinking about launching the fifth phase of the Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme to help stimulate the economy. The fourth phase was approved by the Cabinet on December 21 last year before the third phase expired on December 31.