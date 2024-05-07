Thai police officers involved in kidnapping of Chinese businessmen

CCTV footage showed the 11-member gang abducting the Chinese nationals using four cars from in front of the hotel in Soi Pracha Songkhro 2 in Din Daeng district.

The victims, who filed a police complaint on April 29, said they were forced to transfer 2.5 million baht in digital currency to the wallet of a Chinese national with last name Su, who is believed to be the leader, police said.

Arrest warrants have been approved for 10 of the 11 suspects, while another is still undergoing verification, the police said. Seven suspects, five Thais and two Chinese (including Su), have been apprehended by the police. Three others, a 56-year-old Chinese national, a 26-year-old Thai, and 34-year-old police sergeant major from Phaya Thai station in Bangkok, remain on the run.

Among those arrested, one is a police sergeant working at the police emergency communication centre, while another is a former chief investigator at Khan Na Yao police station in Bangkok, who was fired from the force in 2023.

Din Daeng police said investigators are tracking down the rest of the suspects, as well as looking into Su’s financial trail for signs of other possible accomplices.