Finance Minister Pichai to hold talks with central bank boss

During an interview at the Government House in Bangkok, he said that discussions on policies between the government and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) were normal, adding that it was nonetheless important to identify and understand the real problem.
“There are always issues between entities and different ways of tackling these. We need to ensure that everyone has the same understanding so we can identify the best guidelines for tackling issues," he said.
He confirmed he would be talking with the central bank governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput and was hoping that the talks would go smoothly as they had worked in the banking field together.
“Differences of opinion are normal but I believe this issue can be resolved,” he added.
Pichai said that the BOT is independent and this allows it to determine and make decisions on monetary policies at its discretion. However, he noted that those policies should support the government policies.
He confirmed that discussions on the government's 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme were ongoing and that progress should be regularly reported but refused to say if a press conference would be held.
He also refused to say if his role as Finance Minister would solve the Pheu Thai-led government's financial issues, explaining that the ministry would seek other measures to take care of people and stimulate the economy.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said all agencies should be independent in their work to ensure the national benefit and respond to government policies.
"Policies should be in line with the constitution and laws, as well as benefit the nation and people, that is all," he said.
He confirmed that government policies like the digital wallet scheme should be in line with the law and not against the constitution.
He added that the government should hear comments from agencies with legal expertise, such as the Council of State and the National Economics and Social Development Council.