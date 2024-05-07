Finance Minister Pichai to hold talks with central bank boss

During an interview at the Government House in Bangkok, he said that discussions on policies between the government and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) were normal, adding that it was nonetheless important to identify and understand the real problem.

“There are always issues between entities and different ways of tackling these. We need to ensure that everyone has the same understanding so we can identify the best guidelines for tackling issues," he said.

He confirmed he would be talking with the central bank governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput and was hoping that the talks would go smoothly as they had worked in the banking field together.

“Differences of opinion are normal but I believe this issue can be resolved,” he added.