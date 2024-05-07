Hospital admissions for Covid rise again

According to its Facebook page, the daily number of hospitalised patients and fatalities increased by 256 and two between April 28 and May 4.
Since January this year, Thailand has recorded 13,057 patients and 93 fatalities due to Covid-19. Of the total admissions, 501 developed lung inflammation and 187 were put on ventilators.
The department advised people to adhere to the D-M-H-T principle to prevent infection and protect themselves.
• Distancing: Keep 1-2 metres from others and avoid going to crowded venues
• Mask wearing: Wear a facemask while entering venues at risk of Covid-19
• Hand washing: Wash hands with water or alcohol gel regularly
• Testing: Take a rapid antigen test if developing symptoms, such as sore throat, sneezing, coughing and/or headache