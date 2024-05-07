Hospital admissions for Covid rise again

The department advised people to adhere to the D-M-H-T principle to prevent infection and protect themselves.

• Distancing: Keep 1-2 metres from others and avoid going to crowded venues

• Mask wearing: Wear a facemask while entering venues at risk of Covid-19

• Hand washing: Wash hands with water or alcohol gel regularly

• Testing: Take a rapid antigen test if developing symptoms, such as sore throat, sneezing, coughing and/or headache