Relief for Thai exports as China reopens land checkpoints for durians

China had blocked Thai durians from April 12 to 14 after traces of Covid-19 virus were found in a fruit shipment at the Mohan border checkpoint.

Alongkorn, who is also chairman of the forward committee on solving problems related to Thai fruits, said the reopening of the Pingxiang checkpoint would speed up export of durians to China.

“All the major checkpoints have been reopened for Thai durians and other fruits, including the Youyiguan Border Gate, the Donxing Border Gate and the Mohan Border Gate,” Alongkorn said.

“This is good news for Thai farmers who grow durians and other fruits. But please make sure that your products will not be contaminated with Covid-19 virus again.”