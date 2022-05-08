Thai economy hit by China’s zero-Covid policy, import restrictions: NESDC

"China's economy expanded by only 4.8 per cent in the first quarter this year, lower than forecasts of more than 5 per cent," said the NESDC, which is Thailand’s national economic planning agency.

Three Chinese policies will impact the global economy, including Thailand, it said.

The first is Beijing’s “Zero Covid” policy.

Lockdowns of large Chinese cities will disrupt Thailand's industrial supply chain for electronics and electric appliances, the NESDC said.

The second policy affecting Thailand is China’s tighter inspections of agricultural imports, especially via land. China temporarily suspended imports of Thai durians last month after discovering traces of Covid-19 among a rail shipment at the Mohan border checkpoint. The price of Thai durian dropped as a result.

NESDC said it had urged a tightening of Thai export standards to meet China's demands.