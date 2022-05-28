Nation Group goes debt-free after sale of NBC shares

Nation Group sold 691,032,167 NBC shares at a price of 1.30 baht apiece, totalling 898.34 million baht, to two major shareholders of One to One Contacts – Boon-aue Chitthanom and Nattapong Sitaworarat.

With the NBC purchase, One to One and its allies plan to expand its Happy Home Shopping business to cover health products and enter the telemedicine business in the future.

The shares sold accounted for 61.4 per cent of Nation Group’s stake in NBC.

The sale was approved by Nation Group shareholders in April following a resolution by its executive board in March.