Thai digital content fetches global deals worth THB690.65m

He said the fair successfully matched 46 leading global firms from 12 countries with the 53 Thai digital content makers.

The matchings led to 266 online negotiating partners and helped the Thai firms sell products worth THB690.65 million, Phusit added.

Animations accounted for THB412.9 million, digital characters for THB150 million, games THB103.9 million and e-learning courses THB23.6 million.

The foreign firms were mostly interested in Thailand’s animation outsourcing services, followed by game outsourcing service, game development and animation co-production, Phusit added.