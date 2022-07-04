AIS earmarks THB32bn for Triple T Broadband takeover, stake in fund

AIS will also purchase a 19 per cent stake in the Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund for 12.92 billion baht at 8.50 baht per unit.

“This investment will help boost the business value of AIS as well as provide long-term benefits to consumers, society and shareholders,” AIS said.

The company expects the transactions to be completed within the first quarter of 2023 after it has gained permission from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.