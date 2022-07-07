Robinhood teams up with Accenture Song to accelerate Super App ambitions through digital marketing innovation

Led by Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive), the multi-year strategic collaboration accelerates Robinhood’s business transformation across various aspects of the company, positioning the platform as one of Thailand’s most compelling apps, enhancing its product management and strategy, and creating rewarding customer experiences. Key to this effort is an ad-suite platform powered by data insights and analytics technologies to support advertisers in multiple areas of digital marketing optimisation.

Accenture Song’s Southeast Asia lead, Thomas Mouritzen, said: “Robinhood is an important purpose-led company, offering pivotal support to the community. Our creativity, technology and intelligence will support Robinhood’s next phase of growth in Southeast Asia, adding more relevant experiences to their ecosystem.”

In 2022, digital advertising spending is expected to grow by 9% to reach 27 billion baht, pushing brands to rapidly reimagine their digital innovation. This collaboration is a significant part of Robinhood’s new roadmap for sustainable growth, focused on helping businesses and communities thrive amidst disruption. It also furthers Robinhood’s ambitions to grow into a super app that provides services beyond food delivery, including travel, mart, parcel delivery and ride-hailing in Thailand.

