Robinhood teams up with Accenture Song to accelerate Super App ambitions through digital marketing innovation

Led by Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive), the multi-year strategic collaboration accelerates Robinhood’s business transformation across various aspects of the company, positioning the platform as one of Thailand’s most compelling apps, enhancing its product management and strategy, and creating rewarding customer experiences. Key to this effort is an ad-suite platform powered by data insights and analytics technologies to support advertisers in multiple areas of digital marketing optimisation.
Accenture Song’s Southeast Asia lead, Thomas Mouritzen, said: “Robinhood is an important purpose-led company, offering pivotal support to the community. Our creativity, technology and intelligence will support Robinhood’s next phase of growth in Southeast Asia, adding more relevant experiences to their ecosystem.”
In 2022, digital advertising spending is expected to grow by 9% to reach 27 billion baht, pushing brands to rapidly reimagine their digital innovation. This collaboration is a significant part of Robinhood’s new roadmap for sustainable growth, focused on helping businesses and communities thrive amidst disruption. It also furthers Robinhood’s ambitions to grow into a super app that provides services beyond food delivery, including travel, mart, parcel delivery and ride-hailing in Thailand.
Srihanath Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer at Purple Ventures Co., Ltd. (Robinhood), commented: “Robinhood has disrupted the local food delivery industry in Thailand with its unique business positioning and attractive platform capabilities. In less than two years since its launch, Robinhood has risen to become the second most popular food delivery service provider in the Greater Bangkok area. To date, the platform has over 225,000 stores listed, over 3 million registered users, over 30,000 food delivery riders, an average of 180,000 daily orders, and over 16,000 hotels already listed. Our collaboration with Accenture Song will extend this important work, paving the way for Robinhood to continue to deliver the best experience for our users.”
Echoing similar sentiments, country managing director for Accenture Thailand, Patama Chantaruck, said: “Accenture has been helping businesses in Thailand drive mission-critical transformational change. Our work with Robinhood continues this commitment as we support businesses looking for new ways to grow into the future.”
Robinhood Advertising has started empowering early adopters across various industries such as fast-food restaurant Texas Chicken, furniture retailer Index Living Mall, electric vehicle lifestyle platform EVMe, vitamin-fortified beverage Vitza and video streaming provider Viu, to take charge of their business and marketing goals through the tech-driven ad suite platform for greater brand awareness. Soon, merchants on the platform can look forward to growing their visibility through self-service advertising tools, allowing greater autonomy and management of ad inventory.
Sarun Chinsuvapala, Head of Marketing at Purple Ventures Co., Ltd. (Robinhood), added: “Robinhood Advertising gives us an edge to support our merchants, riders and high-value customers better. Accenture Song’s experienced team support and its data-driven capabilities allow us to provide customised products and services for our diverse users. To reach more advertisers locally, Robinhood Advertising will be represented by GroupM (Thailand), dentsu international Thailand, and Entravision MediaDonuts Thailand. Together, we are laying the foundation to redefine platform advertising.”
This collaboration follows the recent announcement of Accenture Song, a brand evolution that symbolises the company’s focus on helping clients accelerate growth through relevance.
Published : July 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
