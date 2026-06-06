Thai businesses eye opportunities in Russia despite sanctions challenges and balance with the West

St. Petersburg, Russia - Thai businesses are increasingly exploring opportunities in Russia despite concerns over sanctions, payment restrictions and potential repercussions for companies with links to Western markets, as Thai delegates attended the St. Petersburg International Economic (SPIEF).



While Russia's economy remains under extensive Western sanctions following the Ukraine conflict, some Thai executives view the departure of many Western firms as creating openings for new opportunities. However, uncertainty surrounding financial transactions and so-called "secondary sanctions" continues to weigh on investment decisions.



"Most Thai businessmen have been impacted because of the financial banking system," said Wisan Wanasakissakul, Head of the Thailand-Russia Business Council Committee and Chief Executive Officer of sportswear manufacturer Warrix.



"The biggest obstacle is the payment system. If businesses are seen as conducting transactions with Russia, there are concerns that it could affect their access to international financial networks and their core businesses elsewhere,” he noted.

