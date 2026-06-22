Apple drives smartwatch rebound as Samsung slumps in health-led upgrade cycle

The sharp decline suggests Samsung may have been caught in a weaker product cycle, with consumers waiting for its next generation of Galaxy Watch devices. In a market increasingly driven by advanced sensors, AI capabilities and health monitoring, timing and product refreshes are becoming more important to shipment performance.

Huawei and Xiaomi benefit from China recovery

Huawei remained the world’s second-largest smartwatch brand, with shipments rising 12% and its global share reaching 17%. Xiaomi ranked third, with shipments up 9% and a 10% global share, while Imoo recorded modest growth of 2% and retained a 7% share.

China played a major role in the market’s recovery. Smartwatch shipments in China grew 15% year-on-year in Q1 2026, led by Huawei’s strong domestic performance and supported by government electronics subsidies that encouraged consumer upgrades. Huawei accounted for about 40% of smartwatch shipments in China during the quarter.

Huawei’s momentum was also supported by demand for wellness features such as sleep tracking, emotional wellbeing monitoring and arrhythmia analysis, as well as its wider device ecosystem and presence across multiple price tiers.

Buyers pay more for smarter health features

The smartwatch market is also showing signs of premiumisation. Counterpoint said the average selling price of smartwatches rose 6% year-on-year in Q1 2026, driven by improved sensors, AI capabilities and stronger health-monitoring functions.

The shift reflects consumers moving beyond basic fitness trackers towards more advanced smartwatches that can support deeper health insights, including features linked to sleep, heart health and other wellness metrics.

Emerging markets such as India are also contributing to this shift, as more users upgrade from entry-level wearables to more capable models.

Market outlook remains steady despite component pressures

Counterpoint expects the smartwatch market to maintain steady growth through 2030, with premium, health-centric devices leading demand. The firm forecasts a compound annual growth rate of about 3% through 2030.

While memory shortages and macroeconomic pressures are expected to weigh on consumer electronics in 2026, the impact on smartwatches is likely to be less severe than on smartphones and PCs because smartwatches generally carry lower bill-of-materials exposure and stronger margins in the premium segment.

The Q1 results point to a market that is no longer growing simply on basic step-counting or notification features. Instead, the next phase of smartwatch growth is being shaped by health monitoring, AI, ecosystem loyalty and consumers’ willingness to pay more for devices that promise deeper personal insights.

Source: Counterpoint Research