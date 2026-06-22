Algorithmic Trust: Why Thailand’s Sports Tourism Ambitions Must Pivot to AI Visibility for Muslim Travellers

A Mastercard-CrescentRating report reveals the Muslim sports tourism market will hit $21bn by 2030, but winning these travellers requires machine-readable data.

Thailand’s strategic push to establish itself as a premier regional hub for sports and tourism faces a critical technological pivot. While the kingdom boasts strong physical foundations, newly released macroeconomic data reveals that capturing the lucrative Muslim travel demographic now depends less on on-the-ground infrastructure and more on digital visibility.

According to the Proof Wins: The Convergence of Sports, Travel, and Faith report, published alongside the 11th edition of the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI 2026) by Mastercard and CrescentRating, the global Muslim sports-event travel sector is projected to expand from $11 billion in 2025 to $17 billion by 2030.

However, if destinations successfully embed faith-friendly amenities into early-stage booking channels, that spend pool could surge to $21 billion by the end of the decade.

The underlying demographic driver is immense. International Muslim arrivals are on track to climb from 186 million to 245 million by 2030, propelled by a young, digitally native population motivated by experience-led itineraries. Yet, currently, only 6% of these trips include attendance at sporting events, representing a major unexploited market.