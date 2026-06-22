Algorithmic Trust: Why Thailand’s Sports Tourism Ambitions Must Pivot to AI Visibility for Muslim Travellers

A Mastercard-CrescentRating report reveals the Muslim sports tourism market will hit $21bn by 2030, but winning these travellers requires machine-readable data.
Thailand’s strategic push to establish itself as a premier regional hub for sports and tourism faces a critical technological pivot. While the kingdom boasts strong physical foundations, newly released macroeconomic data reveals that capturing the lucrative Muslim travel demographic now depends less on on-the-ground infrastructure and more on digital visibility.
According to the Proof Wins: The Convergence of Sports, Travel, and Faith report, published alongside the 11th edition of the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI 2026) by Mastercard and CrescentRating, the global Muslim sports-event travel sector is projected to expand from $11 billion in 2025 to $17 billion by 2030.
However, if destinations successfully embed faith-friendly amenities into early-stage booking channels, that spend pool could surge to $21 billion by the end of the decade.
The underlying demographic driver is immense. International Muslim arrivals are on track to climb from 186 million to 245 million by 2030, propelled by a young, digitally native population motivated by experience-led itineraries. Yet, currently, only 6% of these trips include attendance at sporting events, representing a major unexploited market.
The AI Visibility Gap for Faith-Based Travel
The core friction preventing high conversion rates among Muslim travelers is no longer a lack of physical services, but a lack of structured data. The GMTI 2026 report reveals that an unprecedented 80% of Muslim travelers now utilize artificial intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and plan their journeys, delegating the validation of faith-based requirements to digital assistants.
For Thailand’s hospitality and sports event organisers, this marks a structural transition from passive destination readiness to active destination activation. Under-40 Muslim travellers rely heavily on AI travel assistants to source official ticketing links, venue access logistics, secure payment options, and verified Halal dining or prayer facilities well before committing to a booking.
"Destinations which fail to digitise and structure their Muslim-friendly offerings risk being excluded from AI-driven recommendation systems, regardless of the quality of their physical infrastructure," the report warns.
To bridge this gap, the study notes that tourism operators must optimise their digital blueprints for semantic AI crawlers. Algorithmic trust is established when machine-readable data on proprietary websites matches verified listings in authoritative third-party Muslim-travel directories and accreditation bodies.
Moving Beyond Foundational Services
Fazal Bahardeen, founder and CEO of CrescentRating, points out that while Thailand already possesses strong physical readiness, the current bottleneck is consumer confidence.
He notes that the modern market demands that destinations actively connect iconic sports moments with visible, highly trusted faith-compatible services well before travel begins.
For Thailand to win the next generation of faith-based travellers, Bahardeen argues that the kingdom must move past treating Muslim-friendly amenities as an isolated niche.
Instead, it must systematically integrate these offerings into mainstream hospitality, converting real-world infrastructure into structured digital data that AI systems can seamlessly cross-reference and verify.
Regional Competition and Volatility
The push for digital precision arrives amid a broader shift in global travel behaviour. Rising fuel costs, airspace disruptions, and geopolitical tensions are driving "home-continent" mobility, with Muslim travellers increasingly favouring closer, safer, and more predictable regional corridors.
Southeast Asia has emerged as the leading operational corridor for this trend, commanding 128 million Muslim arrivals. However, regional competition for this market is tightening:
Malaysia has retained the top spot globally on the GMTI index for the eleventh consecutive year, leveraging its established Halal ecosystem and the marketing momentum of its Visit Malaysia 2026 agenda.
Indonesia has climbed three places into a joint-second ranking globally alongside Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, following aggressive state-backed investment in inclusive destination readiness.
Singapore continues to lead non-OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) destinations, ranking 11th globally by utilising smart destination infrastructure and an extensive Halal culinary network.
Converting Interest into Stadium Attendance
To convert high interest into actual stadium attendance, Thailand must integrate its existing physical infrastructure into the digital ecosystem. The research shows that while social media serves as the primary inspiration engine for sports travel among Muslim fans, actual booking conversion stalls unless travellers find verified logistical certainty regarding faith-based amenities during the initial discovery phase.
Winnie Wong, country manager for Thailand and Myanmar at Mastercard, emphasised that the kingdom does not need to manufacture new layers of services but rather connect its existing assets.
By transforming physical hospitality readiness into structured, machine-readable data, Thailand can ensure its sports venues and tourism assets are indexed—and ultimately recommended—by the algorithms guiding tomorrow's Muslim travellers.