Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 Wraps up with 15,000 Commercial Deals to Secure 5bn Baht Tourism Windfall

An influx of first-time global buyers and a dramatic surge in Middle Eastern delegates cement the kingdom's pivot towards high-value travel segments.
The Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 (TTM+2026) has concluded on a high note in Pattaya, facilitating more than 15,000 scheduled business matchings and projecting an economic windfall of approximately 5 billion Baht in circulating capital for the kingdom’s leisure sector.
The high-profile trade show, which ran from 10 to 12 June, welcomed 429 international buyers from 58 countries, representing a 5.7 per cent year-on-year expansion.
Crucially for the industry’s long-term growth, first-time delegates who had never previously operated inside Thailand accounted for a remarkable 61.7 per cent of the total buyer contingent.
On the supply side, 428 premier Thai tourism businesses anchored the mart, dominated heavily by hotels and resorts at 77 per cent, alongside inbound tour specialists at 11 per cent.
Value over volume amid global volatility
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that the event’s success highlights the sector's structural resilience at a time when escalating geopolitical instability in the Middle East and energy price fluctuations continue to rattle global markets.
During the opening five months of this year, Thailand secured 14.03 million international arrivals—down marginally by 2.3 per cent against the 14.36 million recorded over the same period in 2025—yielding a substantial 679,274 million baht in raw revenue.
The TAT is resolutely maintaining its ambitious year-end macro targets, forecasting total tourism receipts of 2.65 trillion baht. This relies on drawing 33 million international visitors expected to spend 1.55 trillion baht, alongside 200.4 million domestic holiday trips generating 1.1 trillion baht.
"The exceptional outcomes of TTM+ 2026 prove that tourism remains our primary, irreplaceable economic engine. We are actively moving away from raw volume to focus on exceptional quality, aggressively target niche markets, and perfectly balance our split between first-time and repeat visitors," TAT governor Thapanee stated.
The geopolitical flight to safety
Whilst regional dynamics are shifting, the ASEAN, South Asian, and South Pacific blocs commanded the largest collective buyer presence at 33 per cent. However, the standout performance of the event belonged to the Middle Eastern market.
Defying local political headwinds, the region’s buyer register expanded by 100 per cent, led aggressively by luxury operators from Saudi Arabia.
Khaled Abdo Aldhabab, business development manager at the prominent Saudi agency Hesenalmusafer, confirmed that consumer appetites for Thailand are reaching unprecedented levels, predicting a 100 per cent spike in outbound traffic from the Gulf this year.
"Despite volatile headwinds across the Middle East, the Saudi market remains fundamentally unaffected because affluent travellers view Thailand as an authentic safe haven," Aldhabab explained. "It represents an incredibly cost-effective market with a superior competitive edge on luxury accommodation. Flight capacity is scaling up via Saudi Airlines and the newly launched Riyadh Air, and our high-season bookings for the second and third quarters are completely saturated."
Indian market shifts towards wellness
Reflecting broader shifts in South Asian consumer habits, Amit Gilani, owner of Mumbai-based outbound operator Travel Baller, observed that Indian travellers are rapidly moving beyond conventional retail excursions in Bangkok or weekend beach holidays.
Instead, there is a clear structural pivot towards high-end wellness and medical travel, with Phuket and Bangkok remaining critical hubs, whilst secondary premium islands like Koh Chang and Koh Mak gain immediate traction.
Commenting on the Thai government’s impending plan to reinstate the standard Visa on Arrival (VoA) fee of approximately 2,000 baht in place of temporary 60-day exemptions, Gilani strongly endorsed the policy.
"The fee helps filter for high-calibre, high-spending tourists whilst deterring immigration loopholes. Given that the average Indian traveller spends roughly 2,000 US dollars per week in Thailand, this ensures our market's premium reputation is preserved."
Global events and experimental luxury
To reinforce its corporate mantra that "Healing is the New Luxury", the TAT outlined a comprehensive strategic roadmap for 2026 designed to capture the global zeitgeist across four core pillars:
Wellness & Indigenous Wisdom: Elevating luxury spa sectors through regional therapies, such as northeastern Isan salt-dome therapies and cold-pressed coconut oil regimes in the southern provinces, alongside sound-healing specialisms.
Environmental Sustainability: Enforcing rigorous green compliance frameworks, moving operators up the carbon-footprint certification ladder.
Global Event Destination Status: Leveraging multi-million-Baht festivals to secure long-term cultural capital. Key dates include the Annual Global Wellness Summit in Phuket and the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok. Crucially, Chonburi will host the full-scale Asian debut of the world-renowned electronic music festival Tomorrowland in December 2026.
Linkage Tourism: Designing dedicated pre- and post-event itineraries across regions like Rayong, Kanchanaburi, and Chiang Rai to ensure international spend diffuses directly into rural communities.
Khon Kaen captures TTM+ 2027 in historic first for Isan
In a historic closing announcement, the northeastern province of Khon Kaen has been officially selected to host the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2027, marking the first time the global flagship event will cross into the Isan region.
The provincial private sector coalition predicts the event will drive an immediate 4 billion Baht into the local economy. Dr Nattiya Tantasook, president of the Tourism Industry Council of Khon Kaen, alongside local chamber leaders, unveiled a sophisticated "Isan Night" collective strategy.
The initiative will unite 19 northeastern provinces to present a single, massive regional front to global buyers rather than a fragmented provincial showcase.
Khon Kaen will anchor its international pitch on five foundational "Isan Signatures": authentic regional gastronomy, premier indigenous silk weavers, traditional Nuad Jit Isan (spiritual massage), iconic Mor Lam performance arts, and world-class preventative medical packages.
The city's structural credentials include a high-capacity international airport located nine kilometres from the central business district capable of moving five million passengers annually, 1,700 four- and five-star hotel rooms, and the state-of-the-art CP Hall convention complex.
Furthermore, the city is rapidly developing its status as an elite medical destination, with the expansion of Srinagarind Hospital set to deliver the country’s second-largest medical facility by 2028.
Long-term provincial plans over the coming two decades aim to fully transform Khon Kaen into a major global hub for international long-stay retirees and medical tourists, ensuring that the fruits of global tourism spending filter down to grassroots employment and local career development.