Sawasdee Seoul 2026 brings Thai soft power to over 100,000 visitors

Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 has opened in the heart of South Korea’s capital, bringing Thai soft power, innovation and creative industries to one of Asia’s most influential cultural hubs.
The two-day festival, held at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul from June 20 to 21, marks the 11th edition of the event and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.
Despite rainy weather during the opening, Korean visitors, Thai residents and international tourists continued to attend the event, which is being staged under the theme “Creative Life, Creative Heartbeat”.
The opening ceremony was attended by Theerakun Niyom, special representative of the foreign minister, Thai Ambassador to Seoul Tanee Sangrat, and representatives from Thailand’s public, private and creative sectors.
This year’s festival is the largest edition organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, with Thailand using the event as part of a broader effort to reposition the country through creativity, innovation and soft power.
Tanee said the embassy had brought together some of Thailand’s best offerings in culture, innovation and creativity to present in Seoul, which he described as one of the world’s key centres of soft power.
The festival features well-known Thai restaurants, Thai agricultural products, creative products from Thai entrepreneurs, Thai massage demonstrations, a somtam-eating contest and a Thai cultural parade involving more than 300 participants from Thai communities and cooperation networks in South Korea.
A major highlight is the presentation of “Chud Thai”, or traditional Thai dress, which Thailand is pushing for inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The presentation not only reflects the beauty of Thai textiles and craftsmanship, but also honours the royal work of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who played a major role in conserving and raising the global profile of Thai textiles.
The festival also includes an Innovation Zone for a second consecutive year, highlighting the potential of Thailand’s startup ecosystem. The zone builds on the Seoul-Thailand Startups and Innovation Space, or STSIS, which was launched as a platform to connect innovation cooperation between Thailand and South Korea.
The Foreign Ministry sees the Seoul festival not only as a cultural event, but also as part of Thailand’s proactive economic and cultural diplomacy.
Its goals include strengthening Thailand’s global competitiveness, creating business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, promoting tourism, raising the standard of Thai products and services, and expanding cooperation with South Korea at a time when both countries face shared geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges.
OTOP producers, creative businesses, innovation entrepreneurs, Pattaya City and Chanthaburi province are also taking part, using the festival to present Thai products, services and tourist destinations directly to Korean consumers.
Key activities on June 20 include the opening ceremony, Thai cultural performances under the Living Thai Heritage programme, a cultural parade, a Nuad Thai live show, the Somtam Eating Battle, a Muay Thai x Taekkyeon performance, a Thai dance competition and concerts by Zom Marie, TIK Playground, DICE and PIXxIE.
The programme also includes The Soul of Thai Blades by Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden and The World Famous Alcazar Cabaret.
On June 21, activities include a Nuad Thai live show, Muay Thai x Taekkyeon, a Thai singing competition, Living Thai Heritage Part II, concerts by TEE Jetset’er, Dome Jaruwat, Zom Marie, FLIO, Sky Wongravee, DICE, CLO’VER and Off-Gun, as well as a lucky draw, The Soul of Thai Blades and The World Famous Alcazar Cabaret.
The festival is regarded as one of the most popular Thai festivals in East Asia and has the potential to become an annual event anticipated by Korean audiences.
For Thailand, this year’s Sawasdee Seoul marks another step in turning soft power into economic, trade, investment and tourism opportunities in South Korea, one of the country’s key partners in Asia.