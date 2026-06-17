Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026: Thailand’s creative energy takes centre stage in Seoul

Thailand will use one of its biggest cultural showcases in South Korea to present a more modern and dynamic image of the country, as the Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 returns to Cheonggye Plaza this weekend with a broader focus on creativity, innovation, cultural identity and Thai community ties.
The two-day festival, organised under the theme “Creative Life & Creative Heartbeat”, will take place on June 20 and 21 at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul.
It marks the 11th edition of the Thai Festival in Seoul and is being positioned not only as a celebration of Thai food, art and performance, but also as a platform to show Thailand’s contemporary creative energy to Korean and international visitors.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul said this year’s festival would be “bigger and bolder” than previous editions, with the event space doubled in size and packed with activities across the venue.
The programme is designed to give visitors a fuller experience of Thailand through shopping, food, cultural activities, entertainment, lifestyle showcases and innovation-led content.
The festival will run from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and from 10am to 8pm on Sunday, with activities centred around the main stage and booth zone.
Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Visitors will be able to enter and leave the venue freely, although seats for performances will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Organisers have advised the public to use mass transit, as no dedicated parking will be provided and the area is expected to be crowded.
This year’s theme signals a deliberate attempt to move the festival beyond the familiar image of Thailand as a destination known mainly for food, hospitality and traditional culture.
While those remain central to the event, the 2026 edition will also highlight Thai products, creative businesses, innovation and Thai ways of life, reflecting a wider effort to link soft power with business opportunity and national branding.
Tanee Sangrat, Thailand’s Ambassador to South Korea, has described the festival as part of a broader push to reshape Korean perceptions of Thailand.
The aim, he said, is not only to celebrate Thai culture, but also to show Korean and international audiences that Thailand is a country of creativity, technology and innovation.
The event is expected to feature art and culture booths organised by Thai associations in South Korea, Thai products from recognised brands, Thai food and a series of artist performances across both days.
The embassy has framed the festival as an immersive Thai experience in the heart of Seoul, built around the spirit of friendship between Thailand and South Korea.
Innovation is likely to be one of the stronger additions to this year’s story.
The festival’s wider direction reflects Thailand’s attempt to present its creative economy alongside emerging industries, including lifestyle products, cultural goods, startups and technology-driven entrepreneurship.
Thai agencies linked to innovation and business promotion have been part of the embassy’s broader network of references for visitors seeking information on Thailand’s economy, investment and startup ecosystem.
Beyond the economic and innovation angle, the festival carries strong community significance.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has worked with Thai associations and community groups across South Korea to support the event, including the Thai Cultural Council of the Republic of Korea, the Nuad Thai Volunteer Association of the Republic of Korea, the Thai Women’s Council of the Republic of Korea, the Thai Students Association in the Republic of Korea, the Thai Friendship Centre in Gimhae and Thai community representatives in Jeju.
A cultural parade is expected to be one of the key highlights.
The parade is intended to add colour and energy to the festival while promoting Thai arts, cultural identity and traditional Thai attire to a wider international audience.
For Thai communities in South Korea, the event also serves as a way to strengthen networks, build visibility and connect more closely with both Thai and Korean public and private-sector partners.
The festival builds on the success of last year’s Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025: Discover Thailand, which was held at Cheonggye Plaza and drew around 100,000 visitors over two days.
That event showcased Thai products, food, services, tourism and innovation, alongside cultural performances, Muay Thai demonstrations, traditional massage demonstrations, live music and fan meetings with Thai artists and actors.
The 2025 edition was also described by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of Thailand’s cultural and public diplomacy work to foster mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties. It was linked to Thailand’s proactive economic diplomacy and the government’s policy of promoting the creative economy on the global stage.
Against that backdrop, the 2026 festival is being presented as more than a weekend cultural fair.
It comes at a time when Thailand is seeking deeper engagement with South Korea across culture, tourism, investment, innovation and creative industries. Seoul has become an increasingly important stage for Thai soft power, as Thai food, entertainment, fashion, wellness, tourism and lifestyle products continue to gain visibility among Korean audiences.
The Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 will therefore serve as both a celebration and a showcase: a celebration of Thai identity and community in South Korea, and a showcase of how Thailand wants to be seen internationally, as a country rooted in culture but increasingly driven by creativity, innovation and global partnership.
Royal Thai Embassy, Seoul — 11th Thai Festival in Seoul 2026 , Official festival website — Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 , Ministry of Foreign Affairs