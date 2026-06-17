Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026: Thailand’s creative energy takes centre stage in Seoul

Thailand will use one of its biggest cultural showcases in South Korea to present a more modern and dynamic image of the country, as the Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 returns to Cheonggye Plaza this weekend with a broader focus on creativity, innovation, cultural identity and Thai community ties.





The two-day festival, organised under the theme “Creative Life & Creative Heartbeat”, will take place on June 20 and 21 at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul.

It marks the 11th edition of the Thai Festival in Seoul and is being positioned not only as a celebration of Thai food, art and performance, but also as a platform to show Thailand’s contemporary creative energy to Korean and international visitors.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul said this year’s festival would be “bigger and bolder” than previous editions, with the event space doubled in size and packed with activities across the venue.

The programme is designed to give visitors a fuller experience of Thailand through shopping, food, cultural activities, entertainment, lifestyle showcases and innovation-led content.

The festival will run from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and from 10am to 8pm on Sunday, with activities centred around the main stage and booth zone.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Visitors will be able to enter and leave the venue freely, although seats for performances will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organisers have advised the public to use mass transit, as no dedicated parking will be provided and the area is expected to be crowded.