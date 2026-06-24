Ad spend stays negative, while a rebound expected in 2H

Key tailwinds will stem from the government's economic stimulus policies, the recovery of Thai tourism, and a multitude of mega-events and activities occurring in Thailand, all of which are anticipated to revitalise brand spending.

The top prospective spenders for the remainder of 2026 include retail and e-commerce, websites and applications, non-alcoholic beverages, the government sector, and skincare products.

Rounding out the top ten are the automotive industry (particularly Chinese EVs), dairy products, concerts and exhibitions, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, and telecommunications.

However, compared to the previous year, while these specific business and product categories are exhibiting exceptionally vibrant spending trends, others have severely contracted, keeping the overall market in negative.

"There are some positive factors. We can observe encouraging signs, such as the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and paving the way for a peace agreement,” Pawat noted.

Domestically, the government must press ahead with economic stimulus efforts, banking on a tourism recovery and various events scheduled from mid-year through the third quarter. Frankly speaking, this should make the market livelier, but the overall picture remains in the red.

The arduous recovery of the advertising media industry is partly attributed to the continuous outflow of funds from mainstream media, spanning both television and print. For instance, 13 years ago (in 2013), television advertising expenditure was valued as high as 77.111 billion baht.

This year, it is projected to plummet to just 29.149 billion baht, representing less than 40% of its former value. This stands in stark contrast to digital media, which was valued at just 2.783 billion baht in 2012 but is projected to attract 32.145 billion baht this year—a more than tenfold growth (Source: DAAT).

"When TV and print media fall, they fall hard. Ad spending is genuinely flowing out of mainstream channels,” Pawat emphasised, noting that overall market spending is migrating to foreign platforms and influencers.

Nevertheless, the overall forecast for 2026 anticipates that ad spending will contract by 1.3%, with total industry expenditure reaching 83.869 billion baht, as emerging positive factors help shallow the decline.