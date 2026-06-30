BCP completes acquisition of 100% stake in Chevron Hong Kong Limited

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, or BCP, notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Bangchak Hong Kong Holding Limited, or BHK Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, had today acquired a 100% stake in Chevron Hong Kong Limited, or “CHK”.

As a result, CHK became a subsidiary of the company.

The company will later rename CHK Bangchak Hong Kong Limited (BHK).

Information on Bangchak’s website said the acquisition of CHK was not only an expansion of Bangchak’s business into overseas markets, but also a strategic milestone in taking Thailand’s energy business forward and building confidence at the regional level.