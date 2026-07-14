BOT Monitors Middle East Tension as Baht Drops 6% Year to Date

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn remains unconcerned by the new Hormuz shipping fees, noting a 5–6% weaker baht boosts trade and tourism.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is closely monitoring the volatile situation in the Middle East but believes it is currently "too early" to assess the exact economic toll on the kingdom's GDP and exports.

Speaking on Tuesday, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn urged patience regarding the unfolding geopolitical crisis, noting that the central bank has not yet deployed specific intervention measures.

The governor's cautious remarks follow a sudden and dramatic escalation in the Middle East over the past 48 hours. The fragile June ceasefire has collapsed, giving way to a direct military and economic confrontation.

US President Donald Trump announced a strict naval blockade on Iranian ports alongside a highly controversial "Guardian of the Strait" ultimatum, demanding a 20% tariff on commercial cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has reacted with outright defiance. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocked the tariff on social media, while Iranian forces have reportedly targeted commercial vessels with cruise missiles and disrupted navigation systems in the vital corridor, through which 20% of global oil flows.

