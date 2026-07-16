AWC secures 40.5bn-baht green push, led by 10.5bn Yaowaraj revival

Asset World Corporation (AWC) and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) have signed a 40.5-billion-baht sustainable financing agreement to support the growth of Thailand’s property and tourism industries.

The package comprises sustainability-linked and green loans, including 10.5 billion baht specifically allocated to the development of Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj. The project is intended to revive a historic part of Bangkok’s Chinatown and transform it into a world-class mixed-use tourism destination.

The remaining 30 billion baht will be provided through a sustainability-linked loan to support other AWC projects across Thailand.

Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive officer and president of AWC, said the financing represented another important step in the company’s Sustainable Growth-Led Strategy.

She said AWC believed that attracting travellers from around the world, combined with support from partners sharing the same vision, would strengthen Thailand’s tourism economy and create lasting value for the country and its industries.

The company’s property-development strategy covers three dimensions of sustainability: protecting the environment, supporting communities and society, and generating employment and income that can be returned to local communities over the long term.