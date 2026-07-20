Used Cooking Oil Fuels Thailand’s Sustainable Aviation Shift

A fuel once poured away after cooking is becoming part of Thailand’s cleaner aviation future, as used cooking oil moves from kitchens and food businesses into the country’s emerging sustainable aviation fuel supply chain.

The shift comes as global airlines face growing pressure from energy security risks and climate commitments. Conflict in the Middle East has underlined how vulnerable aviation remains to fuel shocks, with jet fuel prices pushed sharply above pre-war levels and reserves in parts of Europe coming under pressure.

That volatility has strengthened interest in alternative fuels, particularly sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. Produced from renewable resources, SAF can be made from several types of feedstock, but used cooking oil and animal fats have become among the most closely watched because fat molecules store high levels of energy and can be reprocessed into high-quality diesel and kerosene suitable for commercial aircraft.

For aviation, SAF is not simply a cleaner fuel. It is also a way to reuse carbon already circulating in the atmosphere, rather than extracting new fossil carbon from underground.

Depending on feedstock and production method, SAF can reduce lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional fossil jet fuel, while helping cut waste oil and fat that would otherwise end up in landfill or contaminate soil.

Modern production technology has also narrowed the performance gap with conventional jet fuel, making SAF suitable for large commercial aircraft, including wide-body jets such as the Boeing 777.