WHAUP Urges Bangkok to Fast-Track Direct PPA Rules as Data-Centre Demand Surges

Water demand from data centres also climbing fast

The briefing, held under the theme "Water, Energy and Sustainability: Driving Strategic Infrastructure for the Industries of the Future", also highlighted surging demand for industrial water. Data centres, Akarin noted, require 12 to 16 times more water than typical industrial users for cooling, and WHAUP is in advanced negotiations to supply an additional 17 to 29 million cubic metres a year to large data-centre customers, on top of existing volumes.

In the first quarter of 2026, WHAUP's combined water sales and management volumes across Thailand and Vietnam reached 43 million cubic metres, up 7% year on year, with Thailand volumes of 34 million cubic metres (up 9%) and Vietnam contributing nine million cubic metres. Water revenue for the quarter rose 64% year on year to 945 million baht, driven largely by capacity-charge income as data-centre customers began drawing on contracted supply.

To secure long-term supply, WHAUP said it holds strategic reserves from seven large natural reservoirs — including Nong Kho, Dok Krai and Prasae — with combined capacity exceeding 800 million cubic metres, and is pursuing a "Water-Positive Growth" strategy aimed at returning more water to nature than it withdraws, through wastewater treatment, reclamation and premium-water production.

Investment plans and financial strength

Prapon Chinudomsub, WHAUP's chief financial officer, set out a five-year investment plan for 2026-2030 worth approximately 29 billion baht. Of this, 2.9 billion baht is earmarked for 2026 alone, split roughly 57% toward power and 43% toward water utilities, with a focus on generating steady recurring income.

On the power side, the company is targeting an additional 60 megawatts of Solar Private PPA contracts in Thailand this year, having already signed 32 megawatts in the first quarter, alongside construction of 136 megawatts of Feed-in Tariff solar capacity due to be commissioned between 2027 and 2030.

In Vietnam, WHAUP is targeting a further 29 megawatts of solar contracts in 2026 and is scouting mergers and acquisitions in wind, solar and battery energy storage under Vietnam's PDP8 power development plan, as well as assessing opportunities in a third regional market.

Prapon said the balance sheet had ample headroom to fund this expansion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 1.0 times, well inside the 2.5-times covenant ceiling set by lenders.

That financial strength was underlined by a 4-billion baht bond issuance in early 2026, comprising a 3-billion baht, three-year zero-coupon bond priced at a 2.10% discount rate and a 1-billion baht, five-year green bond carrying a fixed 2.75% coupon; the green tranche was more than three times oversubscribed.

Group-wide results and 2026 targets

For the group as a whole, WHAUP reported first-quarter revenue and share of profit of Bt1,003 million, up 7% year on year, while net profit jumped 35% to Bt303 million, lifting its net margin to 27%. Its net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio stood at a conservative 1.15 times.

In the power business, first-quarter revenue from Solar Private PPA reached Bt163 million, up 30% year on year, with cumulative signed Private PPA capacity of 372 megawatts.

The company also completed all six Feed-in Tariff projects after signing an additional 9.9 megawatts, taking equity FiT capacity to 136 megawatts. Total equity power capacity stood at 1,058 megawatts, of which 735 megawatts are operating and 323 megawatts are under development.

For the full year, WHAUP is targeting cumulative signed power capacity of 1,124 megawatts, of which 596 megawatts, or roughly 53%, would come from renewables, alongside 170 million cubic metres of water sales and management — 129 million in Thailand and 41 million in Vietnam, an increase of about 6% on 2025.

Longer-term sustainability goals

Looking to 2030, WHAUP is targeting a 42% cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its 2021 baseline under the Science Based Targets initiative, building on operational carbon neutrality it says it has held since 2021.

It also aims for 1,222 megawatts of equity renewable capacity — avoiding roughly 803,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually — a 25-million-cubic-metre cut in natural water withdrawal, saving customers an estimated Bt290 million a year, and a shift toward zero waste to landfill or incineration without energy recovery.

Executives said the combination of WHA Group's industrial estate footprint, WHAUP's financial headroom and its readiness to deploy Direct PPA infrastructure positioned the company to serve as a long-term partner for global investors — provided, they stressed, that regulators move quickly to finalise the rules that would let those partnerships begin.