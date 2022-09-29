Weakening of baht might slow down with market in risk-on state: strategist

He said the baht’s weakening might slow down as the market is in a risk-on state and this could put pressure on the dollar, leading to a weakening of the US currency.

Poon suggested monitoring foreign transaction flows as investors might return to purchase Thai stocks and long-term bonds after bond yields increased significantly while those in other countries decreased.

Moreover, Poon said, if the gold price increases, it might slow the weakening of the baht. The currency’s resistance level is now 38.20 to the dollar.

However, the baht is still under pressure after the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it would increase the interest rate gradually. The market, however, expected the MPC to increase the rate quickly.