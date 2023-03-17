Credit Suisse must boost depositors’ confidence to halt global concern: Jitta Wealth

Trawut Luangsomboon, CEO of Jitta Wealth Asset Management Co Ltd (AMC), said the Swiss National Bank (SNB) must find a solution to boost depositor confidence and ensure stability in the banking system and financial situation.

Jitta Wealth Asset Management is a Thai startup that manages significant private capital in Thailand.

Trawut noted that Switzerland's central bank on Thursday provided US$54 in liquidity to Credit Suisse, but added that the intervention may be complicated by the size of Credit Suisse’s assets, which require significant capital to run.