Top Thai business group moves to calm jitters sparked by US and European banks

The impact on Thailand of Credit Suisse's liquidity problems and the failures of America’s Silicon Valley and Signature banks is not currently a major concern, Kobsak Duangdee, secretary general of the Thai Bankers' Association, told a media briefing on Thursday. The association is a member of the joint standing committee.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) regulates banks more strictly than it did before the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and most Thai banks have little exposure to the Swiss bank or the two US banks that failed, Kobsak explained.

Although Thailand should be cautious, the country's banking sector remains resilient, with very strong reserves and liquidity, he said.

Another member of the joint standing committee – the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) – agreed that the Thai banking sector would not be affected but warned of other risks.

While the problems at Credit Suisse and the American banks may not have an impact on the Thai banking sector, they will have an impact on the country's industries if their problems are prolonged, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said.

The psychological effects of the banking problems in the US and Europe could diminish trust in their banking sectors, Kriengkrai said.

People spend less when their confidence is low, and this will eventually reduce consumption, which will reduce demand for Thai exports, he explained.

The FTI previously forecast that export growth this year would be about -1% to 0%. If the banking problems in the United States and Europe last longer than one or two months, Thai exports will most likely shrink further.