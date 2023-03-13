Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them."

US regulators on Sunday stepped in after the collapse of SVB - the largest US bank failure since 2008, which suffered a run after a big hit on a portfolio of bonds.

SVB's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

Regulators moved swiftly too to close New York’s Signature Bank , which had come under pressure in recent days. But more stress is expected.