TISCO’s new investment scheme offers wider coverage for retirement years

At a press conference on Monday, executive vice president Picha Ratanatam said this product will help the bank grow by 10 to 15% over the next three to five years.

The bank currently manages 250 billion baht in assets and has 1.3 million customers, up to 80% of whom have invested at least 5 million baht each.

TISCO My Goal is a financial planning programme that helps users analyse and evaluate their ideal retirement plan, which covers finances, housing and healthcare.

Under the new scheme, financial advisers from TISCO will advise investors to ensure their retirement plan is personalised and meets their life goals.

“Users can first find out what TISCO My Goal offers on the bank’s website before visiting one of the branches nationwide to tailor a personal financial plan,” he said, adding that advice will be provided free of cost.

Advice on the new scheme will first be available at the TISCO headquarters in Bangkok from March 26 before it gradually expands across the country.

While explaining the new scheme, Picha pointed out the weakness of current financial planning programmes, saying they focus solely on saving and investing, while overlooking healthcare costs and pension annuity plans.

Citing the fact that Thailand is already an ageing society and that Thais are living longer lives, Picha said it is important for people to have a comprehensive financial plan.

“We want to be a trusted bank that offers a diverse range of products in both the financial and non-financial sectors,” he said.