Thai companies shine in global sustainability rankings

The companies were included in the Top Global 250 Emerging Markets ESG Ranking, which identifies the most sustainable emerging market companies in emerging economies based on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The FII Institute, a non-profit organisation, with the Public Investment Fund as its founding partner, issued the ranking at its investor summit in Hong Kong last week. The foundation aims to bridge the $5.4-trillion ESG investment gap in emerging markets, with a focus on unlocking $4.6 trillion of potential investment across Asia.