Thai companies shine in global sustainability rankings
Nineteen Thai companies have been recognised as global leaders in sustainability practices by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute.
The companies were included in the Top Global 250 Emerging Markets ESG Ranking, which identifies the most sustainable emerging market companies in emerging economies based on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
The FII Institute, a non-profit organisation, with the Public Investment Fund as its founding partner, issued the ranking at its investor summit in Hong Kong last week. The foundation aims to bridge the $5.4-trillion ESG investment gap in emerging markets, with a focus on unlocking $4.6 trillion of potential investment across Asia.
Thailand’s prominence in the ESG ranking highlights the country’s leadership in sustainable business practices.
To support sustainability efforts of companies, the FII Institute has introduced the "Inclusive ESG Tool", an online platform developed with data provider ESG Book. This free tool allows investors to analyze ESG performance to aid their investment decisions.
Despite a notable increase in global sustainable investments, emerging markets, constituting 58% of the global GDP, receive less than 10% of ESG capital flows worldwide.
Addressing data gaps in emerging market analysis, the Inclusive ESG Score identifies companies prioritising ESG factors, fostering long-term sustainable growth.
Thai companies in the Top Global 250 Emerging Markets ESG Ranking:
Central Pattana (ranked 11)
PTT Exploration & Production (23)
WHA Utilities and Power (28)
Indorama Ventures (43)
Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (74)
Osotspa (88)
PTT Global Chemical (105)
TISCO Financial Group (110)
Home Product Center (128)
Central Retail Corporation (147)
Delta Electronics (Thailand) (149)
CP All (150)
Intouch Holdings (151)
Minor International (181)
Gulf Energy Development (198)
Eastern Water Resources Development & Mgmt (210)
Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, expressed confidence in the tool's ability to unlock investments and identify future sustainability leaders, particularly in the face of climate change.
"It is immensely reassuring to see companies such as these recognised for their leadership and good corporate practice," he said.