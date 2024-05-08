Top eight cybersecurity predictions for 2024

By 2027, two-thirds of global 100 organizations will extend directors and officers (D&O) insurance to cybersecurity leaders due to personal legal exposure.

New laws and regulations — such as the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure and reporting rules — expose cybersecurity leaders to personal liability. The roles and responsibilities of the CISO need to be updated for associated reporting and disclosures. Gartner recommends organizations explore the benefits of covering the role with D&O insurance, as well as other insurance and compensation, to mitigate personal liability, professional risk and legal expenses.

By 2028, enterprise spending on battling misinformation will surpass $500 billion, cannibalizing 50% of marketing and cybersecurity budgets.

The combination of AI, analytics, behavioural science, social media, the Internet of Things and other technologies enable bad actors to create and spread highly effective, mass-customized misinformation (or misinformation). Gartner recommends CISOs define the responsibilities for governing, devising and executing enterprise-wide anti-misinformation programs, and invest in tools and techniques that combat the issue using chaos engineering to test resilience.

Through 2026, 40% of identity and access management (IAM) leaders will take over the primary responsibility for detecting and responding to IAM-related breaches.

IAM leaders often struggle to articulate security and business value to drive accurate investment and are not involved in security resourcing and budgeting discussions. As IAM leaders continue to grow in importance, they will evolve in different directions, each with increased responsibility, visibility and influence. Gartner recommends CISOs break traditional IT and security silos by giving stakeholders visibility into the role IAM plays by aligning the IAM program and security initiatives.

By 2027, 70% of organizations will combine data loss prevention and insider risk management disciplines with IAM context to identify suspicious behaviour more effectively.

Increased interest in consolidated controls has prompted vendors to develop capabilities that represent an overlap between user behaviour-focused controls and data loss prevention. This introduces a more comprehensive set of capabilities for security teams to create a single policy for dual use in data security and insider risk mitigation. Gartner recommends organizations identify data risk and identity risk and use them in tandem as the primary directive for strategic data security.

By 2027, 30% of cybersecurity functions will redesign application security to be consumed directly by non-cyber experts and owned by application owners.

The volume, variety and context of applications that business technologists and distributed delivery teams create means potential for exposures well beyond what dedicated application security teams can handle.

“To bridge the gap, cybersecurity functions must build minimum effective expertise in these teams, using a combination of technology and training to generate only as much competence as is required to make cyber risk-informed decisions autonomously,” said Gopal.