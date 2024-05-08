Over 10 million children affected by high heat in Thailand: Unicef

Experts in Thailand also pointed out that severe climate change will lead to declining agriculture yields with farmers and their families among the most vulnerable victims of climate crisis.



Despite these alarming statistics, the voices of these children have often gone unheard. Children are missing out on climate discussion and action. They are being recognized as vulnerable groups rather than active citizens or agents of change.

"Heatwaves have become significant challenges lately. With temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for several weeks, being in the sun has become nearly impossible. This situation is particularly challenging for young children, as they are unable to engage in outdoor activities," said Kwanjira Jaikla, 18, a member of the Unicef Young People Advisory Board from Roi Et Province. "While I acknowledge the current efforts being made to tackle this issue, I hope to see more urgent actions in addressing climate change impacts on children. I also hope that adults include children and young people in climate actions, given their role in our daily lives."

Just 2.4 per cent of major global climate funds are allocated towards initiatives that address children’s needs, according to a 2023 study -- Falling short: addressing the climate finance gap for Children conducted by members of the Children’s Environmental Rights Initiative (CERI) coalition; Plan International, Save the Children, and Unicef.

This neglect not only perpetuates their vulnerability but also silences their voices in critical climate discussions.

“As we confront the reality of a boiling world, governments, communities, and individuals alike must work together to ensure the world we all live in is a livable one,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. “By prioritizing investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and climate-smart basic services, promoting sustainable practices, and amplifying the voices of children in decision-making processes, we can create a future where they can thrive in safety and security.”

The challenges posed by heatwaves are just one facet of the broader climate crisis facing our planet, said Kim. “As we navigate this uncertain terrain, let us not forget our responsibility to safeguard the well-being of future generations. We must work towards a sustainable future for every child, ensuring that they inherit a world that is resilient to the challenges of a changing climate.” Kim said.