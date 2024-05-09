'Tree House 95 Phrakhanong’ responds to Bangkok’s “15-Minute Pocket Parks” initiative

Occupying 214 square meters at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95, this place has created a vertical public space with a tree house to connect locals with nature. This initiative aims to serve as a pilot project for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) 15-Minute Pocket Parks policy.

Saitip Sukonmanee, director of the Phra Khanong District Office, said, “Public spaces are essential to the enhancement of people’s quality of life. Given that there are now too few outdoor public spaces in Bangkok, the BMA has the policy to prepare a public park within 15 Minute Pocket Parks for the people to increase access to the outdoor park within walking distance. The BMA hopes that Bangkokians will be able to wind down near their home. My district office has already identified vacant and deserted plots of land in our jurisdiction for development into useful public spaces. One of the plots was at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95. In 2021, students and lecturers from the International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA) of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture stepped in to turn this plot into a playground with a tower erected over tree support. Kids could thus play safely at the spot. However, its tree house had turned dilapidated over time. To uphold our original intention, we have collaborated with the South Sukhumvit Association this time to rejuvenate this public space”.