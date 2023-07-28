First-half net profit of 10 listed commercial banks increases over 15%

Pi Securities assistant managing director Thanadet Rangsithananon said Thai commercial banks still faced many challenges, including political issues, debt quality, measures to tackle household debt and foreign factors.

He expects the commercial banks' second-half net profit to drop by 12-15% compared to the first half due to operation expenses in the fourth quarter, such as marketing, information technology investment and bonus payment.

He also expects the banks' interest revenue to increase in the second half on the interest rate hike and loan market growth.

Three banks with the potential to generate high-interest revenue are KBank, SCB and BBL, he said, adding that non-interest revenue would not rise much due to a decline in service fee.