UOB, Alibaba.com to boost SMEs in B2B e-commerce expansion 

The collaboration between UOB Thailand and Alibaba.com aims to empower Thai SMEs with insights and financial solutions for success in the digital marketplace. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, both organizations are dedicated to providing SMEs with the necessary guidance and tools to thrive online.

Sayumrat Maranate, Executive Director and Head of Business Banking at UOB Thailand, highlighted the significance of the global B2B e-commerce market, which is projected to reach approximately US$7.3 billion by 2027. Recognizing the importance of financial support and business services for Thai SMEs venturing into international trade through e-commerce, the partnership aims to facilitate access to such support and services. By merging financial expertise with Alibaba.com's industry insights, the collaboration aims to help Thai SMEs tap into new opportunities and expand globally on a digital platform.