Thai Baht Buckles Under the Weight of Oil Shock and a Hawkish Fed

As Middle East tensions rekindle and the dollar strengthens, the Thai baht is testing critical support levels near 33 per dollar — but analysts warn the road to recovery is longer than markets expect.

The Thai baht opened the week at 32.94 per US dollar on Monday, drifting toward the psychologically significant 33 threshold as a confluence of external headwinds and domestic vulnerabilities battered sentiment.

Traders say the currency's near-term fate hinges on four pivotal variables: the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 24 June, May export data, the trajectory of Middle East peace negotiations, and the direction of foreign fund flows.

After gaining ground in the early part of last week on hopes that Washington and Tehran were edging toward a ceasefire — with both sides reportedly signing a digital memorandum of understanding — the baht reversed sharply as those hopes evaporated.

Reports that Israel had struck targets in southern Lebanon and that the US Vice President had postponed peace talks in Switzerland sent risk appetite into retreat, propelling the dollar higher and dragging Asian currencies lower across the board.

An Energy Trap With No Easy Exit

Thailand's structural vulnerability to oil price shocks lies at the heart of the baht's weakness. The country imports approximately 57% of its crude oil from the Middle East, with much of that cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure of that waterway from late February 2026, amid the outbreak of the US–Iran war, reduced Thailand's oil supply by an estimated 50%, according to the Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute. Dubai crude surged roughly 61% from pre-conflict levels to around USD 115 per barrel by mid-March.

