Central Bank Issues Severe Warning to Payment Gateways over Illicit FOREX Laundering and Unlicensed Digital Wallets

The Bank of Thailand targets illicit retail currency speculation and tightens compliance checks on major platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has issued an uncompromising warning to payment gateway providers and financial intermediaries, reiterating that the central bank has no policy to license retail foreign exchange (FOREX) trading platforms.

Regulators are intensifying their scrutiny of digital payment infrastructure to choke off capital pipelines funding illicit currency speculation.

The move marks an aggressive regulatory stance against unauthorised retail platforms that mask high-risk trading activities under the guise of legitimate merchant transactions.

The central bank’s stern intervention comes in response to a surge in public complaints regarding underground digital brokerage applications and aggressive social media promotions promising high returns from retail currency manipulation.

This enforcement push is further complicated by compliance friction arising after the official launch of the Thailand-China cross-border QR payment linkage in October 2025.

Intended to simplify tourism retail spending, the unified framework has instead been increasingly exploited by shadow operators who use peer-to-peer digital wallets to move grey-market capital and bypass mandatory central bank exchange protocols.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of the BOT’s Corporate Relations Group, confirmed on Wednesday that operating an unlicensed FOREX business—or facilitating domestic or cross-border payment remittances for such transactions—violates the Exchange Control Act (1942).

Operators face a three-year prison sentence, financial penalties up to 20,000 baht, or both.