DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

Amid volatility in the world of digital finance, the trap known as “Forex” has resurfaced in Thai society as a complex economic crime involving huge losses.

This is not merely an ordinary pyramid scheme case, but an alleged national money-laundering operation linking corporate entities to “VIP figures” in politics and entertainment.

A fast-moving operation: Tuesday (June 16, 2026), the day the network was targeted

The case began early on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), when the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), under the leadership of Police Major Yutthana Praedam, worked with four major agencies, including the Cyber Police, the Central Institute of Forensic Science and the Bank of Thailand, to launch an operation codenamed “Shutdown the laundering”.

Officers searched 24 target locations across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon to crack down on a network accused of soliciting investment in unauthorised foreign exchange trading.

The alleged scheme operated through various applications and websites, using claims of very high returns to lure investors.