DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

Authorities seized more than THB65 million, supercars and luxury goods in raids linked to an alleged unauthorised foreign exchange investment network.

  • Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted a major raid on an alleged fraudulent Forex investment network, searching 24 locations and seizing over THB 65 million in cash, supercars, and other luxury assets.
  • The investigation uncovered a financial trail allegedly linking the money-laundering operation to high-profile individuals, including an opposition Member of Parliament and a celebrity.
  • An opposition MP, identified by the initial "P", has publicly denied any involvement, with his party suggesting the accusations might be a politically motivated attack.

Amid volatility in the world of digital finance, the trap known as “Forex” has resurfaced in Thai society as a complex economic crime involving huge losses.

This is not merely an ordinary pyramid scheme case, but an alleged national money-laundering operation linking corporate entities to “VIP figures” in politics and entertainment.

A fast-moving operation: Tuesday (June 16, 2026), the day the network was targeted

The case began early on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), when the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), under the leadership of Police Major Yutthana Praedam, worked with four major agencies, including the Cyber Police, the Central Institute of Forensic Science and the Bank of Thailand, to launch an operation codenamed “Shutdown the laundering”.

Officers searched 24 target locations across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon to crack down on a network accused of soliciting investment in unauthorised foreign exchange trading.

The alleged scheme operated through various applications and websites, using claims of very high returns to lure investors.

DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

The assets frozen: more than THB65 million and luxury goods

The DSI’s raids led to the seizure and freezing of assets alleged to have been obtained through fraud, including:

  • More than THB65 million in cash
  • Five supercars and luxury motorcycles
  • Gold bars, silver bars, high-value jewellery and brand-name bags
  • Hardware wallets, computer servers and firearms
  • A total of 77 bank accounts, comprising accounts linked to 57 individuals and 20 corporate entities

When the money trail was said to reach an MP and a celebrity

The issue that drew wide public attention was the reported finding that the network’s financial trail extended to well-known figures.

The initials were given as the Thai initial “P” for a politician identified as an opposition MP, and “F” for a male celebrity.

DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

Voices in response to the allegations

As soon as the initial “P” emerged, Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, a party-list MP for the People’s Party, gave a firm interview to the media, saying he was “not involved” in the alleged network.

He said he had not yet received any formal notice and would therefore “wait to see the formal notice first” and wait for the DSI’s statement.

People’s Party figures then came out in support of their party colleague.

Rangsiman Rome praised Pawoot as a diligent person and said he was closely scrutinising the TH-AI Passport project, raising the question of whether this could be a “political game to take revenge on the opposition”.

Rukchanok Srinork insisted that the party was ready to be scrutinised and would cooperate with all agencies.

Pukkamon Nunarnan, the party spokesperson, stressed that the party would certainly not protect anyone in the wrong, but asked for fairness until names were officially disclosed, saying that testing the waters in this way was unfair to those accused.

All eyes are on the Justice Ministry as the network chart is due on Friday (June 19, 2026)

All eyes are now on Friday (June 19, 2026), at 10am, when Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, is due to lead a DSI team at a major press briefing to “reveal the chart of names” of all individuals and corporate entities said to be involved.

It will be a key moment in determining how far this Forex case could reverberate through politics and the entertainment industry, and who exactly stands behind the initials.

DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

The Nation Editorial Team

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