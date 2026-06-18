DSI raids alleged Forex network in Thailand tied to VIP figures

Amid volatility in the world of digital finance, the trap known as “Forex” has resurfaced in Thai society as a complex economic crime involving huge losses.
This is not merely an ordinary pyramid scheme case, but an alleged national money-laundering operation linking corporate entities to “VIP figures” in politics and entertainment.
The case began early on Tuesday (June 16, 2026), when the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), under the leadership of Police Major Yutthana Praedam, worked with four major agencies, including the Cyber Police, the Central Institute of Forensic Science and the Bank of Thailand, to launch an operation codenamed “Shutdown the laundering”.
Officers searched 24 target locations across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon to crack down on a network accused of soliciting investment in unauthorised foreign exchange trading.
The alleged scheme operated through various applications and websites, using claims of very high returns to lure investors.
The DSI’s raids led to the seizure and freezing of assets alleged to have been obtained through fraud, including:
The issue that drew wide public attention was the reported finding that the network’s financial trail extended to well-known figures.
The initials were given as the Thai initial “P” for a politician identified as an opposition MP, and “F” for a male celebrity.
As soon as the initial “P” emerged, Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, a party-list MP for the People’s Party, gave a firm interview to the media, saying he was “not involved” in the alleged network.
He said he had not yet received any formal notice and would therefore “wait to see the formal notice first” and wait for the DSI’s statement.
People’s Party figures then came out in support of their party colleague.
Rangsiman Rome praised Pawoot as a diligent person and said he was closely scrutinising the TH-AI Passport project, raising the question of whether this could be a “political game to take revenge on the opposition”.
Rukchanok Srinork insisted that the party was ready to be scrutinised and would cooperate with all agencies.
Pukkamon Nunarnan, the party spokesperson, stressed that the party would certainly not protect anyone in the wrong, but asked for fairness until names were officially disclosed, saying that testing the waters in this way was unfair to those accused.
All eyes are now on Friday (June 19, 2026), at 10am, when Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, is due to lead a DSI team at a major press briefing to “reveal the chart of names” of all individuals and corporate entities said to be involved.
It will be a key moment in determining how far this Forex case could reverberate through politics and the entertainment industry, and who exactly stands behind the initials.