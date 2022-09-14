Baht expected to fluctuate, weaken as dollar advances

He said the baht might fluctuate and weaken as the dollar advances due to the US inflation rate.

Moreover, the market is in a risk-off state and might pressure investors to sell their Thai shares for profit, so Poon suggested speculating on the number of stocks foreign investors offload.

However, he felt these investors will not sell a lot of Thai shares because most of them are old economy stocks, which are “less sensitive” to the interest rate and bond yield than tech stocks.

Furthermore, if bond investors believe the Bank of Thailand will gradually increase the interest rate, there may be a limited rise in the long-term yield as investors might wait for the moment to buy when the bond yield is seen heading in an upward direction.