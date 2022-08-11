Google Cloud set to launch cloud region in Thailand

This will be Google Cloud's most significant infrastructure investment in Thailand to date to support its growing local customer base, including companies in regulated industries, said Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director, Google Cloud Southeast Asia during a press conference on Thursday in Bangkok.

She added that when launched, the Thailand cloud region will deliver high-performance and low-latency services to local organisations, with three zones offering protection against service disruptions.

Organisations will also benefit from key controls that allow them to maintain the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements, she said.

