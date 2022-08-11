Google Cloud set to launch cloud region in Thailand

This will be Google Cloud's most significant infrastructure investment in Thailand to date to support its growing local customer base, including companies in regulated industries, said Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director, Google Cloud Southeast Asia during a press conference on Thursday in Bangkok.
She added that when launched, the Thailand cloud region will deliver high-performance and low-latency services to local organisations, with three zones offering protection against service disruptions.
Organisations will also benefit from key controls that allow them to maintain the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements, she said.
The cloud region will be complemented by Google Cloud’s existing Dedicated Cloud Interconnect locations in Bangkok, which provide direct connections between an organisation’s on-premises network and Google Cloud’s global network.
"Google Cloud aims to complement the government’s steadfast pursuit of infrastructure projects like the Eastern Economic Corridor and deliver the cloud foundation that more businesses need to transform and grow – whether it’s by maximising the use of data, enabling a hybrid workforce, or having the flexible platform to adapt to evolving market and regulatory conditions," said Balasubramanian.
Google strongly believes that Thailand will become one of the world's most competitive countries and the innovation engine of a digital economy in Southeast Asia that’s set to be worth 36.25 trillion baht by 2030, she added.
Meanwhile, AlphaBeta research commissioned by Google also found that if leveraged fully, cloud can create up to 2.5 trillion baht in annual economic value in Thailand by 2030. That amount is equivalent of 16 per cent of local GDP in 2020.
Although the region cloud is not yet ready for customer use, Balasubramanian assured that the company would stick to the timeline and would share more information in the coming months.
She did not reveal the amount of investment. She confirmed that the Thailand cloud region would be fully equipped, as with the other countries where Google has already established a Google cloud region.
The Thailand cloud region will join Google Cloud’s 11 existing regions across Asia Pacific and Japan, including two in Southeast Asia, which are in Singapore and Jakarta.
Globally, Google Cloud also recently announced plans to add cloud regions in New Zealand, Malaysia, and Mexico, which will join five regions already coming soon to Berlin, Dammam, Doha, Tel Aviv, and Turin.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 11, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : Aug 26, 2022