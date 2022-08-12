Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Bitkub NEXT is the digital asset wallet developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., launched on May 7, 2022. It is an important function to interact with decentralized applications (DApp). Bitkub NEXT can be used globally from 80 countries worldwide via web browsers and android application, whereas IOS application will be launched soon according to the roadmap.
In the past 1 year, there were several functions built on Bitkub NEXT, as follows:
Digital Asset Wallet on Bitkub Chain
Bitkub NEXT’s main function is to use as digital wallet to keep digital token and NFTs (non-fungible token) operating on Bitkub Chain such as Bitkub Coin (KUB), FANS Token, KUSDT, KUSDC, KBTC, Popcoin, YES Token, Lumi, Token from Morning Moon Village, Fans Dungeon and Dice Kingdom games. For NFTs, it will be compatible with Bitkub Chain’s partners projects badge (Registered, Verified and Official).
KUB Coin Lock & Drop
According to Bitkub Chain Whitepaper V2.2, KUB Coin holders can enjoy rewards through Bitkub NEXT. Lock & Drop feature allows KUB holders to lock their KUB Coin within a certain period of time and earn various digital asset wallet, as well as other lifestyle rewards from partners. On June 27, 2022, Bitkub Chain announced “KUB On The Rock” package to allow users to lock KUB and get bonus as KBTC and KUSDT.
Security Improvement with KYC (Know Your Customer) feature
Bitkub NEXT was designed and tested with high-standard of technology for security improvement. KYC (Know Your Customer) feature was launched on July 8, 2022, offering a protection against anonymous parties who wish to harm users’ assets.
Platform and DApp Connection on Bitkub Chain
Bitkub NEXT’s main function is to interact with decentralized application (DApp) on Bitkub Chain. The users can use Bitkub NEXT to connect with decentralized application (DApp) such as Bitkub NFT, Bitkub Chain Bridge, Morning Moon Village, KUB Name Service and any other projects as well.
Other Features
In addition, the users can use other features on Bitkub NEXT as follows
1. Set and remove profile picture with NFT
2. Transfer digital asset (both coin and NFT)
3. Transfer KUB to Bitkub Exchange
