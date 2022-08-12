Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Bitkub NEXT is the digital asset wallet developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., launched on May 7, 2022. It is an important function to interact with decentralized applications (DApp). Bitkub NEXT can be used globally from 80 countries worldwide via web browsers and android application, whereas IOS application will be launched soon according to the roadmap.

In the past 1 year, there were several functions built on Bitkub NEXT, as follows:

Digital Asset Wallet on Bitkub Chain

Bitkub NEXT’s main function is to use as digital wallet to keep digital token and NFTs (non-fungible token) operating on Bitkub Chain such as Bitkub Coin (KUB), FANS Token, KUSDT, KUSDC, KBTC, Popcoin, YES Token, Lumi, Token from Morning Moon Village, Fans Dungeon and Dice Kingdom games. For NFTs, it will be compatible with Bitkub Chain’s partners projects badge (Registered, Verified and Official).

KUB Coin Lock & Drop

According to Bitkub Chain Whitepaper V2.2, KUB Coin holders can enjoy rewards through Bitkub NEXT. Lock & Drop feature allows KUB holders to lock their KUB Coin within a certain period of time and earn various digital asset wallet, as well as other lifestyle rewards from partners. On June 27, 2022, Bitkub Chain announced “KUB On The Rock” package to allow users to lock KUB and get bonus as KBTC and KUSDT.

