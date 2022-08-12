Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Bangkok, August 11, 2022 - Bitkub Chain, the blockchain infrastructure developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., with an aim to be an infrastructure of Thai blockchain ecosystem by allowing anyone to interact with decentralized applications, has been operating for 1 year since April 28, 2022. Now, Bitkub Chain has already achieved 1 million users of Bitkub NEXT *(recently updated on August 10, 2022).

Bitkub NEXT is the digital asset wallet developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., launched on May 7, 2022. It is an important function to interact with decentralized applications (DApp). Bitkub NEXT can be used globally from 80 countries worldwide via web browsers and android application, whereas IOS application will be launched soon according to the roadmap.

In the past 1 year, there were several functions built on Bitkub NEXT, as follows:

Digital Asset Wallet on Bitkub Chain

Bitkub NEXT’s main function is to use as digital wallet to keep digital token and NFTs (non-fungible token) operating on Bitkub Chain such as Bitkub Coin (KUB), FANS Token, KUSDT, KUSDC, KBTC, Popcoin, YES Token, Lumi, Token from Morning Moon Village, Fans Dungeon and Dice Kingdom games. For NFTs, it will be compatible with Bitkub Chain’s partners projects badge (Registered, Verified and Official).

KUB Coin Lock & Drop

According to Bitkub Chain Whitepaper V2.2, KUB Coin holders can enjoy rewards through Bitkub NEXT. Lock & Drop feature allows KUB holders to lock their KUB Coin within a certain period of time and earn various digital asset wallet, as well as other lifestyle rewards from partners. On June 27, 2022, Bitkub Chain announced “KUB On The Rock” package to allow users to lock KUB and get bonus as KBTC and KUSDT.
 

Security Improvement with KYC (Know Your Customer) feature

Bitkub NEXT was designed and tested with high-standard of technology for security improvement. KYC (Know Your Customer) feature was launched on July 8, 2022, offering a protection against anonymous parties who wish to harm users’ assets. 

Platform and DApp Connection on Bitkub Chain

Bitkub NEXT’s main function is to interact with decentralized application (DApp) on Bitkub Chain. The users can use Bitkub NEXT to connect with decentralized application (DApp) such as Bitkub NFT, Bitkub Chain Bridge, Morning Moon Village, KUB Name Service and any other projects as well.

Other Features

In addition, the users can use other features on Bitkub NEXT as follows
1.    Set and remove profile picture with NFT
2.    Transfer digital asset (both coin and NFT)
3.    Transfer KUB to Bitkub Exchange

Follow for more news and updates on Bitkub Chain 
Website: https://www.bitkubchain.com/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitkubchain 
Discord: https://discord.gg/WkJ6j279
Telegram (Community): https://t.me/BitkubChainOfficial
Telegram (News Updates): https://t.me/+jiM6dAP5cxUzZTM1

#BitkubBlockchainTechnology #BitkubChain #BitkubNEXT #Blockchain #BitkubNEXT1M 
 

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.