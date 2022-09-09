Zort widens online marketplace for e-retailers with LINE, TikTok tie-up
Zort, an integrated cloud inventory platform that also manages the back office, has joined up with LINE Shopping and TikTok to penetrate social commerce, a new frontier in online shopping.
Sawapop Tuamsang, CEO of Zortout, which runs the Zort platform, said social commerce or a marketplace operated via social media platforms, had the potential to grow exponentially.
“We gather sales from all platforms, both online and offline, in a single place. Our services include the management of orders, stock, logistics as well as a payment gateway. We also provide customer relationship management by analysing customer data to leverage sales efficiency,” he said.
With social media platforms like Line and TikTok fast becoming popular online marketplaces, he said, this is the perfect time for Zort to step in.
He added that this collaboration will make it easier for small businesses to meet trends and expand their sales channels without additional cost.
“We also offer backend order management via live chat,” he said. “The platform manages orders by connecting to the stock system, then to logistics and payment management. Hence, a single person can handle the entire process.”
He explained that with Zort in place, business owners will not require extra staff to handle different storefronts, because the system can handle everything on its own.
This alone can help boost sales by 50 per cent, he said.
Tracking the platform
Established in 2015, Zort became one of the first Thai seller-management platforms to follow a customer-centric concept.
Sawapop said that over the past seven years, Zort has been behind the success of many online sellers. In the first half of this year, the number of Zort users has risen to 4,500, up 30 per cent from the previous year.
Meanwhile, the platform has helped both corporate and individual sellers grow by as much as 300 per cent over these seven years and brought their costs down by at least 30 per cent.
Zort has also helped Thai small businesses become strong enough to compete in foreign and larger markets, he said.
Besides, he added, this new link-up with Line and TikTok will help the platform grow 100 per cent in the second half of this year and again 100 per cent next year.
Wariya Leerasiri, who oversees strategic e-commerce planning and development for Line Thailand, said this partnership will be greatly beneficial to entrepreneurs as it will help them grow and compete sustainably.
Currently, there are 450,000 online stores and 80 per cent are small businesses.
Kornnikar Niwatsaiwong, TikTok Shop lead, said this collaboration gives Zort access to more than 1 billion users globally and a mix of personal and commercial content.
She added that TikTok Shop was fast becoming popular for short clips that offer “shoppertainment” and encourage trend-driven buying decisions.
“Apart from entertaining users and making shopping convenient, it also encourages them to share clips more easily. With Zort in place to manage orders placed via TikTok Shop Live, it will soon grow to become the hottest new sales channel,” Kornnikar said.