Zort widens online marketplace for e-retailers with LINE, TikTok tie-up

Sawapop Tuamsang, CEO of Zortout, which runs the Zort platform, said social commerce or a marketplace operated via social media platforms, had the potential to grow exponentially.

“We gather sales from all platforms, both online and offline, in a single place. Our services include the management of orders, stock, logistics as well as a payment gateway. We also provide customer relationship management by analysing customer data to leverage sales efficiency,” he said.

With social media platforms like Line and TikTok fast becoming popular online marketplaces, he said, this is the perfect time for Zort to step in.

He added that this collaboration will make it easier for small businesses to meet trends and expand their sales channels without additional cost.

“We also offer backend order management via live chat,” he said. “The platform manages orders by connecting to the stock system, then to logistics and payment management. Hence, a single person can handle the entire process.”

He explained that with Zort in place, business owners will not require extra staff to handle different storefronts, because the system can handle everything on its own.

This alone can help boost sales by 50 per cent, he said.