Siam Piwat partners with ZEPETO to make a foray into the Metaverse with an integrated real-world/virtual fashion phenomenon

Mr. Heesuk Ricky Kang, the Head of Business for ZEPETO, adds, “We are pleased to be working with the true pioneers of the global retail industry in Siam Piwat. Together, we have connected virtual fashion with real world fashion, creating a unique experience that has never been done before. I hope this collaboration is the first of many virtual-to-offline experiences Siam Piwat and ZEPETO will build together.”

Born out of the determination to create a community for younger generations, especially Gen Z, BIFW featured a grand runway showcasing fashion items by leading brands. However, the main attraction was a fashion show that integrated the real world and the virtual world, in which fashion designers were invited to design fashion items for avatars on ZEPETO’s platform. The selected works were not only made available for sale in the Metaverse, but were also tailored and featured on the real-world runway of BIFW 2022 in the show entitled Absolute Siam Presented by Zepeto: Sculpture Studio x Waterandother x Fill in the Bag.

The designs featured on Absolute Siam’s runway were also transformed into items for avatars on ZEPETO’s platform, allowing users to customize theirs with items from Absolute Siam’s latest collection just as they can in the real world. In addition, ONESIAM and ZEPETO invited KOLs to join the virtual platform and organized fun activities where their real-world followers could have up close and personal interactions with them. These were all part of the fashion phenomenon where real-world runway shows featuring tangible fashion were organized in parallel with virtual fashion shows enjoyed by viewers worldwide.

The collaboration with world-class partner ZEPETO is in line with Siam Piwat’s key strategies, which are:

1) To deliver a universe of infinite experiences, foster engagement with customers across the world everywhere and at all times, and curate activities that fulfill lifestyle needs, create interactions, offer enjoyment, and enable everyone to enjoy a diverse range of experiences in novel ways to maximize satisfaction and maintain the top-of-mind position among Thai and international customers

2) To expand and penetrate new Gen-Z customer bases, particularly those who are drawn to gamification

3) To generate income from new ecosystems and compete with other platforms on the global level, thus allowing Siam Piwat to go beyond its primary business model

Thus, this collaborative endeavor marks another crucial step for Siam Piwat in strengthening the digital ecosystem and win the world for Thailand. Learn more information on ONESIAM SuperApp and ZEPETO.

