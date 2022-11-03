Huawei to use 5G tech to develop smart ports in Thailand

He said Huawei would provide technology to help PAT transform its ports into “smart” and “green” ones during the three-year transitional period of the ports’ digitalisation.

Huawei would also provide knowledge and training to PAT staff to command its digital port facilities, he added.

Kriengkrai said the cooperation would allow the Port Authority to use the strong points of Huawei technology to develop solutions that would benefit marine transportation.

The MoU was aimed at having the two organisations seek advanced technologies to develop world-class smart ports and the two are determined to cooperate in research on how to use 5G and other advanced technologies for sustainable development of the logistics business and port operations, Kriengkrai added.