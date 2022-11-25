THAI appoints new CEO: Chai Eamsiri, Effective February 1, 2023

The roles and responsibilities of THAI new CEO were defined in response to the Psychometric test for leadership competency. Candidates were also obliged to present their visions to the selection committee.

With 37 years of experience and knowledge in the Thai aviation industry, Chai has acquired suitable attributes and qualifications for the position in every dimension. He has also obtained extensive financial and accounting literacy which is highly significant in achieving the Rehabilitation Plan amendments including earning new loans, restructuring capital, and managing financial discipline to boost profit and accomplish the plan.

Chai has worked with international organizations and has been entrusted to be in a special working group of business restructuring initiatives in 2020. He has played a vital role in the company’s Rehabilitation Plan implementation and transformation in the past two years.

At present, Chai has the position of THAI Chief Financial Officer before being appointed a Chief Executive Officer on 1 February 2023.

The appointment is a crucial next step to building trust and confidence among the creditors, passengers and business partners.

THAI new CEO qualifying for this open and transparent

selection process acquires leadership and initiative competencies.

Under his operation, THAI will accomplish the Business Transformation and Rehabilitation goals with long-term

sustainable prosperity.